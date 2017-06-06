London attack: Minute’s silence held 11am June 6

A minute’s silence will be held across the coutry at 11am this morning as a mark of respect for those affected by the London terror attacks on Saturday night.

A statement from Downing Street confirmed flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings as a mark of respect.

It read: “The UK will observe a minute’s silence on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 11am in remembrance of those who lost their lives and all others affected by the attacks in London on Saturday night.

"The silence will be marked at all government buildings and other organisations may follow suit.

“Flags will remain at half-mast on Whitehall government buildings until Tuesday evening.”