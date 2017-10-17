Leader comment: Good luck Paisley

The news that Paolo Nutini is to mentor the future generation of musical talent is a welcome boost for Paisley as it bids to become the next UK City of Culture.

Although the town doesn’t have it troubles to seek in terms of deprivation and poverty, the combined efforts of the members of the community who have come together to ignite their bid with energy and enthusiasm is to be applauded.

Paisley has long punched above its weight on the global stage with stars like Nutini and the late, great Gerry Rafferty putting the town on the map. However, this bid is as much for the people of the Ferguslie Park estate as it is for the town’s more notable sons and daughters.

Paisley has heritage in spades, combined with a busy contemporary arts, music and performance scene.

The town would receive a well-deserved boost if it were to land the coveted UK City of Culture title, with investment in hotels and restaurants to cater for the raft of visitors a successful bid would bring.

We wish the Paisley “Buddies” all the best in their bid to bring the town the success it deserves.