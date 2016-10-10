‘Killer clown’ threatened to ‘slit woman’s throat’

A 22-year-old has recalled the terrifying moment she came face-to-face with a red-haired clown who threatened to “slit my throat”.

Shaniece Price had stopped her car on the side of the road when the clown, sporting Adidas tracksuit bottoms, ran from the other side of the road towards the driver’s seat of her car and peered through the window.

Fearing for her and her passengers and unsure if the clown was armed, Miss Price told the Press Association: “At the time I was really scared so I just drove off.”

Miss Price and her passengers screamed before driving away, during the incident on Sunday afternoon in Bloxwich, Walsall.

Miss Price, who works at a local bookmakers, had driven back onto the high street a few minutes later to see if he had left. When she got out of her car, he chased her into a nearby pub.

“He followed me to the pub.

• READ MORE: Police Scotland warning over killer clown craze

“He pointed at me and gestured that he would slit my throat, stared at me for five minutes and then left.

“I didn’t report it to the police but I will,” said Miss Price.

In a separate incident, George Birkbeck used a bottle of beer to ward off a lone clown who has holding “what looked like a hammer”.

He spotted a sinister-looking figure lurking in a dark car park on his way home from Tesco in Plymouth on Friday.

As Mr Birkbeck approached him, brandishing a glass bottle of beer, the clown made a run for it.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY