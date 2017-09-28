Katie Hopkins booked to speak to children at Scottish schools

Controversial media host Katie Hopkins has been booked to address pupils at Scottish state schools as part of a nationwide public speaking tour about the "political and media landscape".

The former LBC host and right-wing newspaper columnist, who left her job at the radio station after making comments in the wake of the Manchester bombing, has apparently secured bookings for her talks at schools in Scotland, as well as in Wales, for a tour which she has called "Stand Strong".

One teaching union urged schools to be "cautious" if considering inviting Ms Hopkins to speak and said the columnist's views were "incompatible" with the "welcoming environment" championed by Scotland's education system.

The event is billed as a free one-hour talk with a questions and answer session which Ms Hopkins has said she wants to give to secondary school children attending state schools.

A leaflet advertising her tour says: “We need to make better choices. Opinions are not right or wrong. Life is not an exam. And no one made you invigilator. ”If your friends want to change your opinions, change your friends. Know why you believe in your views, welcome the thoughts of others. Own your opinions and stand strong.“

An email believed to be sent from Ms Hopkins's agent, Mark Cross, to a school which expressed an interest in hosting Ms Hopkins and which was circulated on social media, stated: "The Stand Strong tour is open to all state run schools interested in open debate and current political/media landscape. We already have venues confirmed in both Wales and Scotland."

Hopkins tweeted about the so-called Stand Strong Tour, saying: “Young people. Persuade your school and I will be there.” She will tackle a list of controversial topics including Brexit, Trump, the Black Lives Matter movement, how to reject social media shaming and “fake news”.

Hopkins has previously written columns claiming liberal teachers are “brainwashing” children.

An online poll conducted by education publication The Times Educational Supplement, which asked Twitter followers if they would invite Ms Hopkins into their school to speak, found that 60 per cent of people said they would, with 40 per cent replying negatively.

A spokesman for the EIS, Scotland's biggest teaching union, said: “We were unaware of this proposed tour, and have not heard of any state school in Scotland taking up this offer. Any school or teacher that might consider taking up the option to invite this particular speaker should be cautious and consider the message that this might send to young people within the school and to the wider school community.

"Many of the views espoused by this individual in the past are incompatible with the type of inclusive and welcoming environment that Scotland’s schools work very hard to provide."

The Welsh education secretary Kirsty Williams described Ms Hopkins as "unpleasant" and said there are "much better speakers available".

The Scottish Government said it was not aware of any specific schools in Scotland which had booked Ms Hopkins.

Scots comedian Janey Godley tweeted: "Hopkins is begging kids to ask their schools in Wales and Scotland to let her come and discuss Trump and Brexit. DON'T LET THIS HAPPEN."

However, others said they supported the idea.

Twitter user Amy Randal said: "Yes because she speaks her mind whether you agree or not. It's not about agreeing, it's about freedom of speech."

Rob Macmillan, a modern studies teacher from Fife, said he had not heard of any schools which had booked Hopkins.

He said: “My suspicion is that doing so (and potentially giving a platform to extremist views) would be rejected by school management teams or indeed, local councils.

“I can’t see many schools wanting to attract the (negative) publicity that having such a person come would attract.”

Hopkins is famed for her controversial views, and was ridiculed in the wake of this year's terror attack in London after declaring the city was ‘cowed’. She has also come under fire for calling First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ‘the ginger dwarf from the North’ and for her mocking of Scots MP Mhairi Black.

Ms Hopkins's agent Mr Cross was not available for comment.