Jordan Rhodes’ hand-written letter to young fan goes viral

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has been praised on social media - after a letter he sent to a young Middlesbrough fan went viral.

Rhodes, who joined Wednesday from Boro on loan earlier this month with a view to the move being made permanent in the summer, sent Oliver Warren a handwritten note after the young Middlesbrough supporter had written to the Scotland international.

Enclosing a signed photo, Rhodes wrote: “Dear Oliver, Thank you for your letter and writing to me. It made me smile at a time when I was quite sad at Middlesbrough.

“I was quite frustrated at not being able to play or even being on the bench sometimes. So like you did, I have had to change teams sadly.

“I would love to hear how you are doing at Riverside Juniors and hope you have scored some goals. I really loved playing for Middlesbrough and living in the area too.

“I hope you continue to enjoy your football as well as working very hard at school and one day, I hope to see playing number 9 for Boro.

“Best wishes, Jordan Rhodes.”

Mother Sarah posted a photo of Oliver posing with the letter and signed photo, adding: “What a guy Jordan Rhodes is! Oliver wrote to him while he was at Boro and this arrived today. He’s over the moon!”

Born in Oldham, Rhodes qualifies for Scotland through school attendance thanks to father Andy’s time at Scottsh clubs Dunfermline and St Johnstone.

Now 27, Rhodes has also had spells at Ipswich Town, Oxford United, Rochdale, Brentford, Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers.