John Kerry in Ireland for Brexit talks and peace prize

US secretary of state John Kerry has paid a visit to Ireland for talks on subjects including Brexit.

Kerry yesterday met the Republic’s foreign affairs minister, Charlie Flanagan, and was also presented with the Tipperary International Peace Award for 2015.

The organisers of the event said the secretary was selected for his efforts to end conflicts in “a number of countries” and for negotiations aimed at the surrender of Syria’s declared chemical weapons.

Previous recipients include Nobel peace prize winners Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai, UN general secretary Ban Ki-moon, former president of Ireland Mary McAleese and Sir Bob Geldof.

Kerry said: “I am truly honoured to be listed among the remarkable past recipients who have contributed so much to the cause of creating a more peaceful world.”

Flanagan said: “As regards bilateral issues between Ireland and the US, I intend raising the issue of immigration reform in the United States, including relief for the undocumented Irish in the US and greater opportunities for Irish citizens to migrate to the US.”

Kerry will travel to London tomorrow for talks on the situation in Libya and promoting support for the north African state’s Government of National Accord.

The country has been ripped apart by civil conflict and war against Islamic State in the years since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011 by rebels backed by Nato members including Britain.

During the visit to the UK, the US Secretary will be honoured with two other awards.

He will receive the Benjamin Franklin House Medal for Leadership – which recognises contributions to diplomacy, public service and human rights – and he will be given the Chatham House Prize, awarded to a statesman for significant contributions to the improvement of international relations.