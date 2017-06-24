Jeremy Corbyn wows the crowds at Glastonbury festival

FESTIVAL-GOERS have spoken of their support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has received a rapturous welcome at Glastonbury Festival.

Mr Corbyn joins deputy leader Tom Watson as well as Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls, who have already been seen on the 900-acre site in Pilton, Somerset.

Mr Corbyn was well recieved by the crowd. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Chants of “Corbyn, Corbyn” began as the festival gates opened at Worthy Farm at 7am on Wednesday and have continued ever since.

Festival-goers have been shouting the Islington North MP’s name, as well as “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn”.

There were flags bearing Mr Corbyn’s name, T-shirts featuring his face and even a sand sculpture depicting him dressed in fox hunting garb, riding a fox through fields of wheat towards Prime Minister Theresa May.

During Friday’s headline slot, Radioheadfrontman Thom Yorke recited Mrs May’s “strong and stable” election slogan, with crowds chanting “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn”.

The singer later muttered: “See you later, Theresa. Shut the door on the way out.”

Leeds indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs tweeted: “We’ll be showing @jeremycorbyn’s chat on our screens just before we play the Other Stage @glastofest on Saturday. Don’t miss out. #JCandKCs”.

And in an interview with the Glastonbury Free Press, festival founder Mr Eavis said he was “thrilled” with Labour’s result at the General Election.

“Millions of young people, Glastonbury people, voted for him,” Mr Eavis told the festival’s on-site newspaper.

“I think he has a fundamental sense of justice, of real political change, of being anti-war and anti-nuclear.

“That’s what we’ve spent our lives campaigning for too.”

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell will be part of a panel discussing whether democracy is broken at the Left Field at 12pm on Sunday.

Mr Corbyn appeared at the Pyramid Stage where he pledged his support to refugees, young people and the environment and took a swipe at US president Donald Trump.

He vowed to cheering crowds that his politics would be “put back in a box”

He explained that the five-day festival was about “coming together” and symbolised the importance of the environment and peace.

Mr Corbyn continued: “Let’s stop the denigration of refugees, people looking for a place of safety in a cruel and dangerous world. Let’s support them in their hour of need, not see them as a threat and a danger.”

Spreading his message across the globe, he added: “Let’s tackle the causes of war, the greed for natural resources, the denial of human rights, the irrational imprisonment of political opponents.”

The politician shared his own memories of visiting Glastonbury Tor as a child and described it as a “magical area” and a place where “people come together and achieve things”.

He paid tribute to suffragettes and other people through history who “laid down their lives” for democracy and justice, as he condemned racism, sexism, homophobia and other forms of discrimination.

He also praised the festival for inspiring arts and music and for promoting the importance of protecting the environment, joking: “Even Donald Trump doesn’t believe there is another planet somewhere else.”

Speaking of his aims for global policies that will share wealth across societies, he added that he hoped to see an end to people living on “the margins of society, euphemistically known as the Fourth World”.

He concluded: “Here in Glastonbury we are doing things differently, we are doing things better... let us be together and recognise another world is possible if we come together.”

The crowd then exploded into a chant of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” as he walked off the stage arm in arm with festival founder Mr Eavis.

Performers Run The Jewels then took over the stage and thanked Mr Corbyn for his “inspiring words”.

Claire Herbert, 32, from Llanelli, South Wales, said: “I think more politicians should do things like this.

“It is a very good idea, they need to communicate for the people who will be voting for them.

“I’ve heard people chanting Jeremy Corbyn around the whole site and I’m pretty happy about that as well.”

Alastair Monty, 29, from London, said: “People are saying exciting things about when he’s talking at events.

“I’ll be interested to see what all the fuss is about.

“I wouldn’t call myself a fan but he has done good things. He’s got young people out to vote.”

Holly Maddick, 19, from Buckinghamshire, said: “I think he’s a really cool guy.

“It is not great the circumstances with the current government.”

Michael Vale, 28, from London, said: “I’m not sure they’d get Theresa to do this.

“I wore a Corbyn t-shirt last year, I think he’s a wonderful man and I think it’s great that he is getting in touch with young voters.”

But Darren Garrett, 39, Gillingham, Dorset, was not as impressed by Mr Corbyn.

“Quite honestly I don’t know why he’s even bothering to come here because the festival has nothing to do with politics,” he said.

“As for the guy himself I’m not his biggest fan. I voted Conservative. I really like Theresa May, I think she has more balls than he will ever have.”