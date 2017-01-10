Jeremy Corbyn to set out Labour’s Brexit priorities

Jeremy Corbyn will seek to re-brand his struggling leadership by spelling out his party’s priorities for Brexit negotiations, saying that Labour is “not wedded” to the principle of free movement of people.

In a speech today, the Labour leader will promise to deny Theresa May a “free pass” in negotiations with Brussels, insisting on a Brexit settlement “that works not just for City interests” but for the whole economy.

Freed from European Union state aid rules, Mr Corbyn will say that a Labour government will force all firms with a public contract worth more than £250,000 will be required to pay tax in the UK and run apprenticeship schemes.

On immigration after Brexit, Mr Corbyn is expected to say: “Labour is not wedded to freedom of movement for EU citizens as a point of principle.

“But nor can we afford to lose full access to the European markets on which so many British businesses and jobs depend. Changes to the way migration rules operate from the EU will be part of the negotiations.

“Labour supports fair rules and reasonably managed migration.”