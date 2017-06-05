Jeremy Corbyn calls on Theresa May to resign over police cuts

Prime Minister Theresa May has defended criticism of cuts to police numbers amid calls for her to resign over her record on security.

In the aftermath of the London Bridge terror attack, the third such incident on British soil in as many months, Mrs May said the police and intelligence services were “well resourced.”

The Conservative leader has been attacked for presiding over a significant downturn in the number of police in England and Wales since she became home secretary in 2010. Over the past seven years, the total numbers have fallen by 20,000.

In a controversial speech yesterday, she moved for a wholesale review of the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy, including the use of new powers for law enforcement agencies.

But when asked about the cuts this morning, Mrs May said the Metropolitan Police was “well resourced,” with “very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities. She added that the effort to combat terrorism was “not just about resources,” but “the powers people have.”

Mrs May went on: ““We have protected counter terrorism policing budgets, we have also provided funding for an increase in the number of armed police officers and since 2015 we have protected overall police budgets - and that’s despite the fact that Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party in the House of Commons suggested that police budgets could be cut.

“But it’s also about the powers that we give to the police. We have given increased powers to the police to be able to deal with terrorists - powers which Jeremy Corbyn has boasted he has always opposed.”

It comes as Mr Corbyn said Mrs May should step down as prime minister given the cuts to the police. He said he backed similar calls by “very responsible people” who were “very worried” about her record.

