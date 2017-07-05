ISIS recruiter Sally Jones ‘desperate to return to UK’

AnIslamic State recruiter who took her son to Syria has told friends that she wants to leave the terrorist group and return to the UK.

Sally Jones’ friends have claimed that she is desperate to come home after her husband Junaid Hussain was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

So called Islamic State are known for their brutal executions of prisoners. Picture: Getty

The 49-year-old from Kent in England was put on the United States’ kill list after the couple were suspected of planning numerous terror plots.

Her friend Aisha told Sky News: “She was crying and wants to get back to Britain but Isis is preventing her because she is now a military wife.

“She told me she wishes to go to her country.’

Jones became infamous after travelling to Syria to join ISIS with her then 10-year-old child in 2013.

Dubbed by the media as ‘Mrs Terror’, she and her husband hatched a foiled plot to kidnap a former US soldier and behead him on camera.

Hussain ran web operations for the terror group and was killed by a drone strike two years ago.

In a Twitter post after his death Jones claimed she was “proud my husband was killed by the biggest enemy of Allah, may Allah be pleased with him.’

Authorities believe Jones attempted to recruit dozens of women to ISIS via social media before her accounts were shut down.