In Memoriam: The famous names who left us in 2016 (part one)

Anna Dove takes a look back at those we have lost in 2016, with part one of our In Memoriam series, from January to June

JANUARY

Popular broadcaster Terry Wogan passed away in January 2016. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Gareth Hoskins, OBE - Architect

15 April 1967 – 9 January 2016, aged 48

One of the most celebrated architects to emerge in Scotland in the past two decades. He established Hoskins Architects in Glasgow in 1998, which was responsible for the redesign of the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, that received international acclaim when it reopened in 2011.

David Bowie - musician, actor

8 January 1947 – 10 January 2016, aged 69

Loved across the world and generations for the music he made, David Bowie’s career came to life in the late 1960s through modish pop and psychedelia. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars album (1972) recast Bowie as the otherworldly glam rock star, Ziggy. He received two Grammys, three Brits, an Ivor Novello award and inductions to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and Science Fiction & Fantasy Hall of Fame.

Alan Rickman actor, director and activist

21 February 1946 – 14 January 2016, aged 69

Rickman made a career playing villains on stage and screen. Renowned for his roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company during the 1980s, he went on to delight in the role of the ambiguous potions master, Severus Snape, in the Harry Potter films. Rickman was born “a card-carrying member of the Labour Party”, and devoted much time to the charities Saving Faces and International Performers’ Aid Trust.

Glenn Frey -singer-songwriter

6 November 1948 – 18 January 2016, aged 67

Founder of the Eagles, for whom he sang and played guitar and keyboard. During the band’s lifetime, the Eagles sold 150 million records across the world and became the most successful group in American rock and pop history. Frey wrote Hotel California (1976) which took the band to a new level of stardom.

Abe Vigoda - actor

24 February 1921 – 26 January 2016, aged 94

Francis Ford Coppola gave Vigoda his big break when he cast him in the 1972 Oscar-winning film The Godfather. Until then, Vigoda had played supporting roles in theatre in New York and on television. It was his comic turn in Barney Miller from 1975-1982 that brought Vigoda’s greatest recognition, reruns of which kept him in the public eye.

Jacques Rivette - film director

1 March 1928 – 29 January 2016, aged 87

French film director and secretive pioneer of New Wave film. He was among the last survivors from a generation of directors who startled audiences and revitalised film-making in the 1950s and 60s. Best known for La Religieuse and L’amour fou.

Sir Terry Wogan - broadcaster

3 August 1938 – 31 January 2016, aged 77

The voice of the Eurovision Song Contest and the face of BBC Children In Need, Wogan had a way of striking the right balance between the humorous, the chatty and the genuine. Broadcasting was his passion and he endeared himself to millions with his spontaneous presenting skill and Irish charm. The son of a grocer, he had a brief career in banking before Irish Radio gave him his first job as an announcer. Wogan’s show on Radio 2 was never short of loyal listeners.

FEBRUARY

Arthur Binnie - journalist

6 July 1926 – 3 February 2016, aged 89

A senior BBC producer who, as a young journalist in Arbroath in 1951, scooped the world in breaking the news that the Stone of Destiny had been found, having been removed from Westminster Abbey on Christmas day in 1950. It was found 100 days later, wrapped in a Saltire, at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey, where Binnie rushed to photograph it and file the story and pictures ahead of rival publications, before tipping off the national press.

Maurice White - singer, songwriter

19 December 1941 – 3 February 2016, aged 74

Earth, Wind & Fire founder, whose horn-driven band sold more than 90 million albums and made hits including September, Shining Star and Boogie Wonderland. White suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and had retreated from the public eye, although his band continued to perform. Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Boutros Boutros-Ghali - politician and diplomat

14 November 1922 – 16 February 2016, aged 93

The veteran Egyptian diplomat who helped negotiate his country’s landmark peace deal with Israel but then clashed with the US when he served a single term as United Nations secretary-general. His five years in the UNs were controversial and he frequently adopted stances which angered the Clinton administration. He served from 1998-2002 as secretary general of La Francophonie and in 2004 was named the president of Egypt’s new human rights council.

Harper Lee - author

28 April 1926 – 19 February 2016, aged 89

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird may not be the “great American novel” but it’s probably the most universally known work of fiction by an American author in the past 70 years. Lee was recognised for her subtle, graceful writing style and ability to explain the world through a child’s eye. The “coming of age” story is to be found on bookshelves across the world.

Umberto Eco, writer

5 January 1932 – 20 February 2016, aged 84

Italian author who intrigued, puzzled and delighted readers with his best-selling historical novel The Name of the Rose, which was made into a film starring Sean Connery in 1986. The author of a wide range of books, Eco was fascinated with the obscure and the mundane.

Michael Bowes-Lyon - businessman, 18th Earl of Strathmore

7 June 1957 – 27 February 2016, aged 58

A parliamentarian in the Lords, he was a successful businessman, soldier and clan chief whose home was at Glamis Castle. The first cousin once removed of the Queen and great nephew of the Queen Mother led a colourful life, working as a stockbroker and marrying three times.

Frank Kelly - actor

28 December 1938 – 28 February 2016, aged 77

Irish actor of comedy and drama, best known for his role as one-eyed alcoholic Father Jack Hackett in Father Ted. Kelly studied law at University College Dublin and was called to the bar, but had already developed a strong interest in performing. Through the early years of his career, he worked as a journalist on the Irish Times and other publications.

John Cameron, Lord Coulsfield - senior judge at the Lockerbie trial

24 April 1934 – 28 February 2016, aged 81

An eminent member of the Court of Session and an outstanding member of the Scottish legal profession, Coulsfield had a distinguished career on the bench. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1973 and distinguished himself in many criminal and civil cases, but it was the Lockerbie trial for which he shall be remembered.

MARCH

Tony Warren - writer

8 July 1936 – 1 March 2016, aged 79

British writer who created the long-running soap opera Coronation Street. The show Warren left behind is a national cultural fixture whose fans have included royalty, poets, rappers and millions of TV viewers. Its workday setting, memorable characters, dramatic storylines and tart northern humour made it a hit.

Nancy Reagan - former first lady of the United States

6 July 1921 – 6 March 2016, aged 94

Backstage adviser, fierce protector and wife of Ronald Reagan through his journey from actor to president. Nancy Reagan was best known for her “Just Say No” campaign to help kids and teens stay off drugs. A former Hollywood actress, she was thrust into the political life when her husband ran for California governor in 1966 and won.

Sir George Martin - record producer

3 January 1926 – 8 March 2016, aged 90

Producer often referred to as the “fifth Beatle”, having transformed the band from rowdy club act to musical and cultural revolutionaries. Martin had 30 number one hit singles in the UK and 23 in the US. His career spanned six decades during which he worked in music, film, television and live performance.

Anita Brookner - novelist

16 July 1928 – 10 March 2016, aged 87

Booker Prize-winning author of some 25 works of fiction including Hotel Du Lac, which was adapted into a BBC television miniseries Born in London to Polish Jewish parents, Brookner worked as an art historian – specialising in French art – before publishing her first novel, A Start in Life, aged 53.

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies - composer and conductor

8 September 1934 – 14 March 2016, aged 81

One of the outstanding musicians of the second half of the 20th century. His music was original in style and construction and he instinctively formed a strong connection with audiences, musicians and fellow composers. Davies made his home in Orkney is perhaps most associated with the lyrical piano work Farewell to Stromness.

Sylvia Anderson - television producer

27 March 1927 – 16 March 2016, aged 88

Television pioneer, costume designer and voice actor, best known for being the voice of and inspiration for Lady Penelope in Thunderbirds. Anderson was involved in creating and developing a handful of Britain’s most iconic children’s TV shows.

Frank Sinatra Jnr - singer

10 January 1944 – 16 March 2016, aged 72

From the start Frank Sinatra Jnr’s career echoed his father’s though he never had a hit, he continued to perform in Las Vegas and elsewhere, producing a handful of albums and making occasional TV appearances.

Cliff Michelmore - broadcaster

11 December 1919 – 16 March 2016, aged 96

Michelmore was one of British television’s best known presenters who, in a career spanning almost 50 years, fronted the BBC’s ground-breaking current affairs programme, Tonight. He also presented Holiday and anchored the Apollo Moon landings, general election results programmes and presided over moments of high live drama, notably the assassination of President John F Kennedy.

Paul Daniels - magician and broadcaster

6 April 1938 – 17 March 2016, aged 77

The Paul Daniels Magic Show regularly attracted 15 million viewers in the UK and was sold to 43 countries. Daniels was famous for his close-up magic and entertainment shows, but less so for his special effects work. He designed special effects for West End productions including Cats and Phantom of the Opera.

Very Rev Dr Sandy McDonald - former Kirk moderator

5 November 1937 – 17 March 2016, aged 78

Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland from 1997-98 and father to actor David Tennant. The retired minister was described by church colleagues as a “beloved figure, widely admired for his fearlessness, generosity and irrepressible high spirits”.

Ronnie Corbett - comedian

4 December 1930 – 31 March 2016, aged 85

The diminutive half of the Two Ronnies – one of the funniest duos of their generation. Born in Edinburgh, his long professional association with Ronnie Barker produced one of the most popular TV programmes of the late 20th century.

Zaha Hadid - architect

31 October 1950 – 31 March 2016, aged 65

The Iraqi-British architect whose soaring structures left a mark on skylines and imaginations around the world. Her works include the Rosenthal Centre for Contemporary Art in Cincinnati, the Guangzhou Opera House in China and Maggie’s Centre in Kirkcaldy, Fife, which was her first built work in the UK.

Denise Robertson - writer and broadcaster

9 June 1932 – 31 March 2016, aged 83

She spent more than 30 years helping the British public with their problems, becoming a household name for the advice she gave on This Morning and in her own TV show, Dear Denise. Robertson was awarded an MBE a decade ago and was given the freedom of the city of Sunderland.

APRIL

David Gest - -producer and reality TV star

11 May 1953 – 12 April 2016, aged 62

Gest lived a life in the spotlight with showbiz pals, a Hollywood marriage (to Liza Minnelli) and a thriving career in reality TV. His appearance often hit the headlines and he described having cosmetic surgery as his “biggest regret”. A childhood friend of Michael Jackson, Gest made a name for himself in the UK on shows including Celebrity Big Brother.

Morag Siller - actress

1 November 1969 – 15 April 2016, aged 46

Edinburgh-born actress who carved out a considerable career for herself in both musical and straight theatre. She had a special love of performing in large-scale musicals and was also seen in plays, notably as Voltemand in the acclaimed production of Hamlet starring Benedict Cumberbatch at London’s Barbican Theatre in 2015.

Victoria Wood - comedian, actress and writer

19 May 1953 – 20 April 2016, aged 62

One of the nation’s most respected and loved comedians, Wood was a highly versatile entertainer who was as much at home in drama and music as comedy. An accomplished writer, performer and singer, she received many accolades in her long career, including Baftas and British Comedy Awards.

Prince - musician

7 June 1958 – 21 April 2016, aged 57

The singer, songwriter, arranger and instrumentalist created a gender and genre-defying blend of rock, funk and soul with hits including 1999, Purple Rain and Little Red Corvette. Prince’s records sold more than 100 million copies and earned him Grammys and an Academy Award for music. Although just 5ft 2in tall, he made a powerful visual impact at the dawn of the MTV era.

MAY

Joe Temperley - saxophonist

20 September 1927 – 11 May 2016, aged 86

The world’s most renowned baritone saxophonist and the first Scottish jazz musician to make it on the New York scene. His seven-decade career saw him work his way through the best British dance and jazz bands before moving to the US and doing the same there. Born in Fife, he is said to have put Lochgelly on the jazz map.

Bobby Carroll - footballer

13 May 1938 – 11 May 2016, aged 77

After excelling at the junior version of the game, Glasgow-born Carroll did not have a glittering senior career in professional football, yet he made a bit of history that will never be forgotten as long as Celtic play, scoring the team’s first European goal.

JUNE

Muhammad Ali, boxer

17 January 1942 – 3 June 2016, aged 74

Three-time world heavyweight boxing champion who was considered to be the most charismatic and controversial sports figure of the 20th century. Ali entertained with his mouth as with his fists and was both admired and vilified in the 1960s and 70s for his religious, political and social stances. In 2005, president George W Bush called him the greatest boxer of all time when presenting him with the Medal of Freedom at the White House.

Jo Cox - MP and activist

22 june 1974 – 16 June 2016, aged 41

Self-proclaimed “proud Yorkshire lass” who travelled the world with her charity work and whose political success took her to Westminster. The Labour MP and mother-of-two died after being attacked in her constituency in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Arthur ‘Al’ Howie - runner

16 September 1945 – 21 June 2016, aged 70

The Scots-born Canadian was one of the world’s most renowned ultra distance runners and record holders. Howie made his name initially in North America after taking up running aged 30 to help him quit smoking. In a competitive career between 1979 and 1999, he ran countless thousands of miles in races across the world, pushing at the limits of human endurance.

Tomorrow: Part 2 from July to December