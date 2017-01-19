Hundreds allege attacks in football child abuse probe

More than 500 victims and 184 potential subjects have been identified as part of a police inquiry into child abuse in football.

The National Police Chiefs Council said that the probe involved 248 football clubs, including organisations which compete in the Premier League.

According to the latest figures, the total number of potential victims stands at 526, of which 97 per cent have been identified as male. They are aged 20 down to four.

Leaders at the Scottish Football Association are preparing to launch an independent review into child abuse in football north of the border.

It is expected the review will start next month.

In December, Police Scotland revealed officers were looking into more than 100 reports of child sex abuse in football.