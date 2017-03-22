Hero police officer who died in Westminster attack is named

A unarmed police officer who was among five people killed in a suspected terror attack in Westminster has been named as Pc Keith Palmer.

The 48-year-old husband and father was stabbed by a man armed with two large knives inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

Minutes earlier the attacker had mown down pedestrians with a car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren.

Speaking outside Scotland Yard, acting deputy commissioner Mark Rowley, the Met’s top anti-terror officer, said about 40 people had been injured, several - including two police officers - seriously.

He declined to name the attacker, but said police believe he was “inspired by international terrorism”.

Mr Rowley said: “Today in Westminster we saw tragic events unfold and our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, those who were injured and all those affected by this attack.

“One of those who died today was a police officer, Pc Keith Palmer, a member of our parliamentary and diplomatic protection command. Keith, aged 48, had 15 years’ service and was a husband and father.

“He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift, and he had every right to expect that would happen.

“I can also now confirm that there are three members of the public who have lost their lives in the attack. Specially-trained family liaison officers have been deployed to support them.

“And, as I confirmed earlier, the suspected attacker was shot dead by an armed officer. Therefore, meaning that now in total we have five people who died today.”

Mr Rowley said three police officers were among those injured, two of whom were in a serious condition.

He refused to comment on the identity of the attacker, but said: “Our working assumption is that he was inspired by international terrorism.”