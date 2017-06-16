Grenfell Tower: Five members of the same family missing

Five members of the same family are still missing after the Grenfell fire ripped through the high-rise building.

Mum Nadia Choucair, 30, dad Bassem, 32, and three daughters, Mierna, 14, Fatima, 11, and Zieanavb, (corr) three, were in the 22nd floor when the blaze broke out.

A missing poster for Nadia, Mierna, Fatima and Zeinab Choucair put up after the fire in Grenfell Tower, West London. June 16 2017. Picture: SWNS

Nadia’s sister, Sawsan Choucair, 42, has not spoken to her relatives since the night of the blaze and is desperately searching for her family, posting pictures and visiting hospitals.

She is also looking for her mum Sirria Choucair, 78, who lived with Nadia as well.

Sawsan called her sister Nadia, a teaching assistant at Avondale Park primary School, when she discovered the blaze was raging and heard her frantic screams for help with her daughters trying to escape as the blaze took hold of the 24-storey block.

Sawsan Choucair at a tribute board near the Grenfell Tower fire where she has posted pictures of missing members of her family. Picture; SWNS

Sawsan said: “They were screaming and shouting, that’s all I could hear in the background.

“I could hear two of them shouting ‘get out’ and try and find an exit or something. It was just awful.

“I was staying with a friend so I was not in the block at the time.

“I woke up at around 2am up to eat because of Ramadan and saw what was happening so I called my sister.

“The last few days have been absolutely horrible, I’ve not heard anything from the since the day it happened, no clues or pictures.

“There’s no information. The lack of information has been terrible. We just want to know what’s going on, we need to know who is alive and who is dead.”

Sawsan, who lives on the level below her sister, says the council have not helped her find somewhere to stay and has only been given shelter by producers on ITV’s Good Morning Britain after appearing on the show yesterday (Thurs).

She added: “I was only put in a hotel by the TV people.

“I haven’t spoken to anybody from the council.

“I’m sure they must be devastated, seeing this happen. No one wants to see people die.

“I just hope everyone has learnt a lesson, something like this must wake people up.

“People are so angry and frustrated.”