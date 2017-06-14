Search

Grenfell Tower fire: The human response to disaster

Clothes are offered to those affected by the fire that ripped through Grenfell Tower. Picture: AFP Photo / Getty Images

Clothes are offered to those affected by the fire that ripped through Grenfell Tower. Picture: AFP Photo / Getty Images

Share this article
0
Have your say

Members of the public rushed to help in any way they could in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Some people donated clothes, food and water, while others opened their doors to those displaced by the fire.

Back to the top of the page