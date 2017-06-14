Grenfell Tower fire: Scottish councils to review fire safety

The catastrophic fire which hit Grenfell Tower in London has prompted action from Scottish authorities to ensure that their high rise residential blocks are safe.

Edinburgh Council said it would work with the Scottish fire service to review evacuation procedures for the residents in its 4,000 flats located in around 44 blocks across the city, while Aberdeen City Council said it had already begun inspections of its 59 blocks to ensure their safety and that no potentially flammable items have been dumped.

Edinburgh City Council said it was review fire safety in tower blocks in the capital. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Questions have been raised over the safety of the building in West London, which was recently refurbished with a cladding which eyewitnesses have claimed burned easily as the fire engulfed the block of flats.

Londoners have rallied round to provide help and accommodation for victims of the disaster – with aid coming from as far away as Scotland.

A spokeswoman for the City of Edinburgh Council said that the results of any investigation into the London fire, which killed at least 12 people, would be included in the authority’s review.

She said: “Understandably the events in London this morning have caused concern and some distress and our local housing teams have been on hand today to provide reassurance and advice to tenants living in city tower blocks.

“Regular inspections are carried out by the Fire Service and housing concierge teams and the Council’s health and safety team regularly audits multi-storey services.”

She added: “However, as a further precaution, we will be carrying out a review of fire safety and evacuation procedures in all of our housing blocks.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Council officers are carrying checks in our multi-storey buildings today and tomorrow which included ensuring we have been extra vigilant about any dumped items.

“We have also been in discussions today with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service about the next steps which depend on the investigation into the fire in London.”

However, Glasgow Housing Association (GHA), which is the largest administrator of social housing in the city after Glasgow’s council house stock was passed to it 14 years ago, said it was confident its existing safety checks were sufficient at present.

Tom Barclay, director of property and development at property management organisation Wheatley Group, which owns GHA, said: “We want to reassure residents living in our multi-storey blocks that we have a robust approach in place to minimise the risk of fire, and prevent it spreading.

“The materials used in our multi-storey investment programme meet all building standards and regulations for this type of property. We also carry out regular patrols and inspections as part of our broader approach to health and safety.”

David McGown, assistant chief officer at Scottish Fire and Rescue, said: “Our thoughts are very firmly with all of those who have been affected by this devastating incident at Grenfell Tower in London and with our emergency service colleagues who are in attendance.

“The cause of the fire is presently unknown and until the full facts and circumstances emerge it would be inappropriate to comment on this at this early stage. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service works closely with local authorities and housing associations to ensure the safety of occupants in high rise buildings.”

A shipment of aid from charitable organisation Glasgow the Caring City is due to be delivered to London on Sunday, with supplies of water, soap, nappies and toothbrushes. However, the charity urged people not to give personal donations – either directly to victims or via Glasgow the Caring City.

A statement from the organisation said: “We, like everyone, have been shocked and deeply saddened by the incident at Grenfell Tower in London.

“On Sunday, thanks to Glasgow’s business community, a truck shall leave our city laden with palletised freight which shall bolster resources available to distribution centres set up to aid local families affected by the fire. Our long established links in the city of London allow us to respond swiftly and in a co-ordinated way.”

It added: “We would urge anyone thinking of running clothing and unco-ordinated aid to London, to think again before setting out. Unco-ordinated but well intended goodwill will put strain on the already stressed community response.

“This is not a public appeal for support. Our donation-base is covered.”

In London, restaurants have opened their doors to feed people affected by the disaster, including one run by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Actor and producer Noel Clarke, who grew up in the area and whose mother lives close by, has also helped co-ordinate aid to victims by rallying major firms to donate clothes and food and helping at a centre set up to accommodate those evacuated.

He wrote: “I love my area. We know people in there. Not heard from all.”