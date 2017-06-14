Grenfell Tower fire: Scots councils review flats fire safety

Scottish councils have moved to reassure residents living in the tower blocks following the Grenfell Tower blaze in London.

Aberdeen City Council has said it is working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue service to provide additional advice for residents regarding fire safety.

Edinburgh City Council said it was review fire safety in tower blocks in the capital. Picture: Ian Georgeson

In a statement on the council’s website, the council said tower block cladding - believed to have contributed to the London blaze - complied with Scottish building regulations.

“All of our over-cladded buildings were designed to comply with Scottish Building Regulations, and have been subject to building warrant approval, detailed design and specifications showing compliance with regulations and an inspection regime.

“It is important to note that all materials employed in the over-cladding are fire resistant and fire stops are incorporated to cavities at party walls, party floors and around windows, which encloses the cavity area to further prevent any risk of fire spreading across the surface of the building.

“We will keep a close eye on the investigation into the London fire and check our multi storeys again if necessary.

“We have also checked the installation and maintenance of all of our fire alarms and all checks and tests of fire alarm systems in our multi storeys are currently up to date.

“Our fire alarms are checked and tested on a monthly basis.

“We would encourage all residents to become familiar with all of the fire safety information located in the communal areas of our buildings.”

A review of fire safety and evacuation procedures is also due to be carried out in all of Edinburgh’s housing blocks, Edinburgh City Council confirmed.

The city council has now pledged to review fire safety procedures in the capital’s apartment blocks, which comprise approximately 4000 households across the city.

A spokesman said they were “deeply saddened” by yesterday’s tragic events in London, adding: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.

“Understandably the events in London this morning have caused concern and some distress and our local housing teams have been on hand today to provide reassurance and advice to tenants living in city tower blocks.

“Regular inspections are carried out by the Fire Service and housing concierge teams and the council’s health and safety team regularly audits multi-storey services.

“However, as a further precaution, we will be carrying out a review of fire safety and evacuation procedures in all of our housing blocks.

“Of course it may be some time before investigations into the cause of the London fire pinpoint exactly what happened.

“The council will work closely with the Fire Service to ensure that the results of those investigations are included in our review of safety in city tower blocks.”

It is understood that in addition to evacuation procedures, the safety review’s scope will also include how to prevent the outbreak and spread of fires.