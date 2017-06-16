Grenfell Tower fire: Families appeal over missing relatives

A growing number of frantic families are desperately appealing for news about missing loved ones after the Grenfell Tower fire.

The streets around the high rise block in north Kensington were plastered with posters begging for information about those who were in the building.

A missing poster for Jessica Urbano put up after the fire. Picture: SWNS

More appeals were put up overnight on Thursday as relatives became increasingly distraught about their loved ones.

Dozens of residents have not been seen since the tragedy, many of them young families and children.

One appeal read: “Since a deadly fire broke out in their home in Latimer, no one has heard from 16 year old Nurhuda El-Wahabi, 21 year old Yasmin El-Wahabi and their family.

Desperate families and friends have been posting appeals on walls near Grenfell Tower. Picture: SWNS

“They live on the 21st floor. Please spread this round and keep a look out for their family.”

Another asked for information about “Amal and daughter” with a photo of a young woman with curly dark hair and a little girl.

A whole family were reported missing on one poster, which said: “The Choucair family is missing in the Grenfell Tower fire.

“They lived on the 22nd floor, in flat 193.”

The family was named as mother Nadia Choucair and daughters Mierna, 13, Fatima, 11, and Zeinab, three.

“Fathia Alsanonse MISSING. People still can’t get through to her. Please keep an eye out,” another said, next to a picture of a smiling woman.

One simply said: “Missing: Marjorie Vital” with a picture of a woman in a white hat.

There are fears that the death toll could dramatically rise as firefighters continue to search the building.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the charred remains on Thursday and pockets of flames were still burning on Friday morning.

It came as a number of residents spent a second night in Westway Sports Centre.

Megan Hession, of Kensington and Chelsea Council, said: “We had less than 10 who overnighted here.

“Everybody has been rehomed except people choosing to stay here - one large family are all together in one place and are comfortable here.

“Everybody has been put into hotels, B&Bs or in flats.

“By the weekend everyone will be rehomed in new flats.”