Gordon Strachan derided after bemoaning Scots’ genetics

When the nation is licking its wounds and asking where it fell short, it is perhaps the most literal yet least credible explanation.

Gordon Strachan, the manager of the Scotland national team, was pilloried yesterday after blaming genetics for the nation’s failure to make it to the 2018 World Cup.

In an interview after Scotland bowed out of the qualifying campaign for next year’s tournament in Russia, the 60-year-old insisted his players were too small to compete.

The biological disadvantage, he said, meant that those pulling on the dark blue of Scotland had to “fight harder” for every ball and “jump higher” than anyone else.

His comments have been criticised by former professionals and supporters alike, who pointed out that Strachan’s tactics and team selections were the reasons Scotland’s absence from football’s premier competition will now stretch into a third decade.

Scotland required a win in Sunday’s match against Slovenia to secure a play off place. Despite taking the lead through a first-half Leigh Griffiths goal, the hosts scored twice before Robert Snodgrass hit home a late equaliser.

Addressing the media afterwards, Strachan said the fact his men were up against bigger opponents had taken its toll in the game over the course of the campaign.

He explained: “Genetically we are behind. In the last campaign we were the second smallest, apart from Spain.

“We had to pick a team to combat the height and strength at set-plays. Genetically we have to work at things, maybe we get big women and men together and see what we can do.

“But it is a problem for us because we have to fight harder for every ball and jump higher than anyone else.”

Strachan’s example of Spain was seized upon by observers on social media, who pointed out that over the past decade, La Roja have been two-times winners of the European Championships, as well as World Cup champions in 2010, when the height of their starting line-up for the final averaged just 180cm.

The average height of Scotland’s players on Sunday was 181cm. While that meant Strachan’s side were indeed smaller than their Slovenian counterparts, who measured in at an average of 185cm, Scotland could call on the tallest player on the pitch in the form of goalkeeper Craig Gordon (193cm).

The manager’s genetics argument was also undermined by the fact some of his players qualified through their grandparents, while one of the shortest members of his squad, midfielder Ikechi Anya, was born in Glasgow to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother.

Kenny Burns, the former Scotland international and European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest, said: “I’m pretty sure it’s not like walking into Lilliput when you go north of the border. It’s excuse making on a grand level. And it is not a very good one.”

Chris Sutton, the former Celtic and England striker, dismissed Strachan’s claim as “bull,” claiming Scotland lost their way thanks to the manager’s obstinacy.

He said: “The Scotland campaign was lost because of Gordon Strachan and his team selections in the early games. Leigh Griffiths should have been starting every game. Strachan was far too stubborn throughout qualification.”

Veteran journalist Ruth Wishart pointed out that logic of the “alibi” offered up by Strachan, who stands just 168cm high, meant that “he would never himself have been selected” for the Scotland team. In fact, he earned 50 caps for his country.