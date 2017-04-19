Search

George Osborne to resign from Westminster

Former Chancellor George Osborne. Picture: AFP/Daniel Leal/Getty Images

Former chancellor George Osborne is to stand down from Westminster politics “for now” at the 8 June election.

He revealed the move in the Evening Standard newspaper, where he is shortly to take up the editorship.

