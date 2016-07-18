Gamer calls 999 to report someone who’d ‘stolen their Pokemon’

A Pokemon Go player called 999 to tell police that someone had “stolen their Pokemon”.

The gaming fan decided to contact Gloucestershire Police as an emergency while using the hugely popular app on the day after its UK launch.

Police gave the player “words of advice” on when it is appropriate to call 999. The craze, which has reached fever pitch in the US, has sparked a string of incidents in the UK in the past week.

Nottinghamshire Police said it has received seven calls relating to “suspicious activity”, when in each of the cases it was just gamers playing Pokemon Go.

This included two boys who accidentally spread fear among villagers in Normanton-on-Soar as they searched for Pokemon by torchlight.