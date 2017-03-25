Fraud concerns over Westminster fundraising page

A fundraising page for a Westminster terror attack victim has been taken over by JustGiving amid fears it was set up by a fraudster.

Concerns were raised about the fund that was set up to raise money for the family of Aysha Frade.

The 43-year-old was mowed down when killer Khalid Masood drove a 4x4 into crowds of unsuspecting pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

Donations for the language teacher started to pour in soon after her identity was revealed.

But well-wishers who googled Elisia Evetts - the listed admin for the site - discovered someone with the same name had been convicted of fraud in 2013.

JustGiving - which has come under fire for taking a 5% fee from each donation - also discovered the account username had been changed a number of times since it was first set up.

On Saturday morning the page for Ms Frade had raised more than £15,000.

After the attack a number of fundraising pages were quickly set up to raise money for the families of a number of the victims.

Multiple funds have been set up to help the loved ones of Pc Keith Palmer who was stabbed outside Parliament.

The Metropolitan Police Federation launched an official JustGiving memorial page at 9.13am on Thursday, which had reached more £679,000 before 9am on Saturday.

The association, which has 30,000 constables, sergeants, inspectors and chief inspectors, was prompted to set up the page after receiving a huge number of pleas from members who wanted to help, chairman Ken Marsh said.

Mr Marsh said: “This gives a clear indication of what the public thinks of my colleagues. I’m not surprised at all. I’ve been told to leave it open because it’s for people to show their respects, and how they want to do it.

“It’s just amazing - amazing - the generosity of individuals.”

A separate page, set up by a serving police officer in a personal capacity on Go Fund Me at midnight on Wednesday, has raised more than £6,000.

And 63,749 US dollars (£51,000) have been donated to help the injured partner of Kurt Cochran, an American tourist who also died on the bridge.

Relatives said his wife, Melissa, had suffered a broken leg, a broken rib and a cut to the head but would recover from her injuries.

Several other Just Giving pages have raised hundreds individually, while a Launch Good page set up for all the victims of Wednesday’s attack has passed the £20,000 mark.

Muddassar Ahmed, who set up the Muslims United for London page after witnessing the attack from Portcullis House, said: “I happened to be trapped inside the building yesterday, and saw the carnage, and was quite moved by it, and thought to myself: ‘If this is how affected I am, I can’t imagine how affected the victims and their families are’.”

The 34-year-old, from Stratford, east London, said he was worried about a potential backlash against the Muslim community after the attack.