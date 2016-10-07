Former Radio 1 DJ jailed for 13 years after child sex offences

Disgraced former Radio 1 DJ Chris Denning has been jailed for 13 years for child sex abuse and even “offered” one boy to another BBC presenter.

The prolific paedophile, 75, used his fame to groom and sexually assault dozens of young victims in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

He took some of the boys to London on several occasions and introduced them to other celebrities, including Gary Glitter.

Denning, one of Radio 1’s founding presenters, was sentenced to a total of 13 years’ imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court for abusing 11 boys, some as young as eight.

Judge Alistair McCreath said the effect on the victims, now grown men, has been “devastating”.

He described the offences as “utterly depraved”, and added: “It is not to be forgotten that all of this suffering was inflicted by you for nothing other than your own selfish pleasure.”

Denning previously pleaded guilty to 21 sexual offences, including indecent assault and inciting boys to commit acts of gross indecency.

He is already serving a 13-year jail sentence for a catalogue of sexual assaults against 24 victims, including one allegedly at Jimmy Savile’s house.

Judge McCreath ordered that the latest sentence was to start today.

He told the defendant: “You groomed all of these boys. They were for the most part in their early teens, although some were younger.

“You used your own fame, your acquaintance with others who were famous, your familiarity with the music industry ... to win their trust and misplaced admiration.”

Denning lured boys into his house and plied them with records, alcohol and cigarettes. He showed them pornography before forcing them to perform sex acts on him and photographed them naked. He also took one of the victims to the Walton Hop Disco, which ran from 1958 until 2001.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said: “Denning would take one of his victims out for pizza. He also took him on holiday, on tours of radio stations and let him stay at his bungalow.

“On one of those occasions, in the bungalow, another well-known Radio 1 DJ was present and Denning offered the victim to him.”