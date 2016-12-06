FA: Inquiry into sex abuse in football will expose failings

The official probe into child sexual abuse allegations in football will ensure any failings by the authorities or clubs “are brought to light”, the English Football Association has said.

The FA also said its review will “ensure that lessons are learned such that any identified failings are not repeated”.

It made the pledge as it said a different lawyer would be leading the probe - Clive Sheldon QC instead of Kate Gallafent QC - “in the light of the increased scope of the review”.

Outlining its terms of reference, it said: “The overriding objectives of the review are to ensure that any possible failings by the FA and clubs at the relevant time are brought to light and to ensure that lessons are learned such that any identified failings are not repeated.”

The organisation said Mr Sheldon, whose past work includes several reviews involving child protection and safeguarding, will investigate “what steps the FA took to address safeguarding/child protection issues in the sport up until 2005, and to consider any failings by the FA at the time, in particular whether it failed to act appropriately to anything raised with it relating to child sexual abuse”.

The announcement came as Championship club QPR became the latest to be drawn into the storm.

The west London club said it was aware of historical child abuse allegations involving former chief scout Chris Gieler and will co-operate with any investigations.

Mr Gieler left QPR in 2003 and died in 2004.