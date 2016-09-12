Elton John to play stadium show in Airdrie

Pop legend Sir Elton John will perform a stadium show in Airdrie.

The star announced his new tour yesterday (MON), including a concert at the Excelsior Stadium in the North Lanarkshire town - home of Airdrieonians FC - next summer.

The show on Saturday June 24 is part of a four-date UK tour of his Wonderful Crazy Night album.

Excelsior Stadium owner Paul Hetherington and Tom Wotherspoon, owner of Airdrieonians FC, said in a joint statement: “This is a major coup for the club, stadium, town and surrounding areas.”