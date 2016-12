Members of pop group Duran Duran have lost a High Court battle over US rights to some of their most famous songs.

They failed to fight off a bid by major publishers Gloucester Place Music, ultimately owned by US business Sony/ATV, to prevent them terminating copyright agreements related to their first three albums.

A judge ruled English laws of contract barred them from seeking to reclaim rights over their own works.

The case is expected to have implications for other UK songwriters.