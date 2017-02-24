Dog in charge of protecting Queen at Balmoral retires

Her bark may have been worse than her bite, but Patch, the springer spaniel who helped guard the Royal Family during visits to Scotland, is retiring after nine years of loyal service.

The ten-year-old retires from duty with Police Scotland as one of the most experienced explosives search dogs in the UK, even being deployed at the 2012 Olympics in London and at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. However, Patch spent most of her life working in the north-east of Scotland and regularly carried out security duties at Balmoral.