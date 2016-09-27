Decision not to prosecute Cliff Richard ‘was correct’

A Victims’ Right to Review assessment has concluded that the decisions not to bring sex assault charges against Sir Cliff Richard “were correct”, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced.

Sir Cliff Richard has said he was “pleased” with the decision.

The veteran singer was the subject of a long-running South Yorkshire Police investigation which centred on accusations made by four men and dating between 1958 and 1983.

In June the Crown Prosecution Service announced that no criminal charges were to be brought as a result of Operation Kaddie.

Applications to review two of the charging decisions under the Victims’ Right to Review scheme were subsequently received.

The CPS said in a statement on Tuesday: “In accordance with the scheme, a CPS lawyer who was not involved in the original decision-making process has completed a full review of the evidence and has concluded that the decisions not to charge were correct.”

Following the announcement, Sir Cliff said: “As I have said previously, I’m innocent, so I’m obviously pleased with today’s CPS decision and the speed with which they reached it. I hope that it brings this matter to a close.”