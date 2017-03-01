David Mundell: Scotland ‘will be handed more powers’

Scotland will be handed more powers after the UK leaves the European Union, David Mundell has said.

The Scottish Secretary offered an “absolute guarantee” that Holyrood would be given greater control over Scottish affairs after Brexit, amid concern that key areas of agriculture and fishing policy could be returned to Westminster when the UK is handed back powers from Brussels.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that the UK Government would try to use Brexit as an excuse to “rein in” the devolved administration during a speech in Edinburgh this week.

Speaking during Scotland Questions in the Commons, Mr Mundell said: “This Government’s plan is to engage with the Scottish Government and with the other devolved administrations to discuss these very serious issues.

“It’s not to go out and tell the people of Scotland that the devolved settlement is being undermined by Brexit - a Brexit which will lead to more powers being exercised by the Scottish Parliament.

“I can give you an absolute guarantee that after the United Kingdom leaves the EU, the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Ministers will have more powers than they have today.”