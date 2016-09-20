Corbyn confident of victory but Labour Party remains divided

Labour was last night locked in debate over its future ahead of the end stages of a leadership election which Jeremy Corbyn is expected to win easily.

In an open letter to party members, Owen Smith said he did not regret challenging Mr Corbyn, saying the party was at a crossroads and needed to change.

A meeting of the Labour National Executive Committee (NEC) was expected to consider some of those proposed changes into the night.

Ahead of yesterday’s NEC meeting, Mr Corbyn made it clear he will oppose moves to give MPs and unions more power over the choice of future Labour leaders.

A surprise proposal to return to the electoral college system abolished by Ed Miliband was made by deputy leader Tom Watson hours before a meeting at Labour HQ in London.

That meeting was also due to debate controversial proposals from Mr Corbyn’s rivals to reintroduce elections for the shadow cabinet – reducing the leader’s power over his front bench team and strengthening the hand of MPs opposed to his leadership.

Labour members have until noon today to cast their ballot for the next party leader.

In his letter, Mr Smith said Labour faces a choice between pursuing power and being satisfied with opposition.

The Pontypridd MP said he entered the race to be leader because he wanted “to see a Labour government again” as he warned of the “untold damage” that could be done by the Conservative administration’s “hard right agenda”.

“I regret the state we are in, but I don’t regret being the one to say it,” he said.

The winner is due to be announced at the party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Saturday.

While Mr Smith is not expected to win, his comments suggest he could continue to lead opposition to Mr Corbyn amid speculation rebel MPs could split in the Commons.

Mr Smith said his ideas “will remain as relevant after this contest as they have been during this contest”.

He said: “They are part of my vision for Labour and Britain’s future, and whatever the outcome of this contest I will continue to make these arguments and do all I can to see us back in government.”

MPs voted earlier this month to take back their power to elect shadow cabinet members, but Mr Corbyn has floated a counter-proposal which might give ordinary members a say in the composition of his top team at Westminster.

If agreed, a new system for choosing the shadow cabinet could be put to the party conference for approval, allowing Labour to “put the band back together” in time for a possible early general election, Mr Watson said yesterday.

But Mr Corbyn is trying to defer any decision until after the conference, at which he is widely expected to be confirmed in his position.

He is urging the NEC to agree to meet again following the Liverpool gathering to launch a consultation on a wider review of party democracy, which could include giving more decision-making power to ordinary members.