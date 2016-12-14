Christmas shoppers targeted by new Amazon email scam

Amazon customers have become targets of a new email scam aimed at stealing their bank details.

Victims have reported receiving an email which warns them that their “Amazon.com order cannot be shipped”.

The message - which has been sent to thousands of people across the UK, US and Australia - claims that there is a problem processing the recipient’s order.

It also says customers will not be able to access their account or place additional orders until they confirm their information by following a link.

The link leads to a page which asks the victim to confirm their name, address and bank card information.

Senior figures at Amazon.co.uk said their site would never ask customers for details such as a National Insurance Number, bank account, credit card PIN or passwords.

Mary Bach, chairwoman of consumer group AARP, told The Independent newspaper that the scam had been helped by Amazon’s huge reach, which maximises the chance that a fraudster will connect with a customer shortly after an order has been placed.

She said the large number of people using Amazon and “randomly sending out emails” meant that a mass email could be successful.