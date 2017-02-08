Chocolate tasters wanted to test Oreo and Cadbury products

One of the biggest chocolate firms in the world is on the lookout for a ‘professional chocolate taster’.

Mondelez, the umbrella group that owns Oreo and Cadbury among other brands, is keen to recruit someone to provide feedback on new products.

The Illinois-based firm are advertising for a ‘Chocolate and Cocoa Beverage Taster’, required to work around seven and a half hours a week between Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Based in the firm’s Reading offices, the lucky recruit will work with 11 panellists and a team leader.

Work will take place in ‘sensory booths’, with the job description asking for candidates who will be able to ‘taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback’.

One of the taster’s primary aims will be helping Mondelez perfect and launch a brand new global product.

Unsurprisingly, applicants are required to have ‘tastebuds for detection’ and a ‘passion for confectionery’.

And the best part? It’s an entry level job, so don’t worry if you don’t have years of experience of chocolate tasting.

Budding chocolate tasters can apply on the Mondelez website.