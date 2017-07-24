Charlie Gard’s parents end legal battle over treatment

Charlie Gard’s parents have ended their legal fight over treatment for the terminally-ill baby.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates announced their decision as a High Court judge was preparing to oversee the latest round of a five-month legal battle.

Mr Justice Francis had been scheduled to analyse what the couple said was fresh evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

But a lawyer for the parents of critically ill Charlie Gard said the window during which the baby could have been helped by experimental treatment had closed.

Grant Armstrong also said it was “worthy of a Greek tragedy” that Charlie’s parents would have to withdraw their appeal, just as they were about to present new evidence to a court.

He said delays in treating Charlie meant his condition was so poor that treatment would not help.

And he said tests showed that the baby had irreversible muscular damage.

Armstrong said the 11-month-old’s devastated parents wished to “spend the maximum amount of time they have left with Charlie”. He said discussions would be held in private about when Charlie’s life-support would be switched off.

The 11-month-old boy, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, has been the subject of an intense legal battle.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates were campaigning for their son to be allowed to undergo a therapy trial overseen by a specialist in New York.

However, hospital specialists argued that the therapy was experimental and would not help.