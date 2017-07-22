British Cycling heeds Hoy’s call in diversity vote:

British Cycling members have answered the call of Sir Chris Hoy and voted to amend the sport’s governance structures.

At an extraordinary general meeting of its national council yesterday, British Cycling accepted proposals to fall in line with sports minister Tracey Crouch’s code to promote diversity by October.

Without action, the sport would have faced losing more than £40 million of UK Sport and Sport England funding, a point Hoy was eager to make in a rallying cry on Friday.

A 75 per cent majority vote was required for the reforms to go through but three of 10 regions had rejected the proposals at regional mandate meetings, prompting six-time Olympic champion Hoy to pen an open letter to those responsible for making the decision. The proposals have been approved, though, with one amendment which would allow the 10 English regions to nominate a board member.

Julie Harrington, British Cycling’s chief executive, said: “Today, British Cycling’s National Council voted in favour of changes to our constitution in order to ensure that we are compliant with the Code for Sports Governance.

“Our membership also voted for an amendment to create the role of a director nominated by the English regions to go alongside those nominated by Scottish Cycling and Welsh Cycling.”