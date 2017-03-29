Brexit: EU ‘prepared to walk away from talks with no deal’

The European Union will respond to the triggering of Article 50 by saying it is prepared to walk away from Brexit talks without a deal, according to reports.

A leaked draft of the response by the European Council, due to be published as soon as the UK’s Article 50 letter is revealed, suggests EU negotiators are willing to impose a ‘hard Brexit’ without a formal deal if they feel talks are at an impasse.

According to the Guardian, which claims to have obtained the draft, European Council president Donald Tusk will say EU is to act “as one” in negotiations to “minimise the uncertainty caused by the decision of the United Kingdom for our citizens, businesses and member states”.

He will say: “We will approach these talks constructively and strive to find an agreement. In the future, we hope to have the United Kingdom as a close partner”.

Mr Tusk is expected to add that he is prepared for talks to collapse, saying: “The European Union is ready for such an outcome even though we do not desire it”.

It is understood that EU leaders are also preparing to limit the mandate of chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to settling the UK’s ‘divorce’ from the bloc, including a possible £50 billion budget payment.

That would make it very difficult for the UK to obtain a comprehensive trade deal for barrier-free access to the EU single market within the two-year negotiation timetable set out under Article 50.