Brexit: Constance in warning over erosion of workers’ rights

Protections set out in European Union employment law must not to be undermined as a result of Brexit, the Holyrood equalities secretary has said.

Angela Constance warned against the erosion of rights including maternity, paternity and parental leave.

Ms Constance said leaving the EU combined with UK government plans to scrap the Human Rights Act and replace it with a British Bill of Rights would have “profound implications for Scotland”.

MSPs will debate human rights in the context of the vote to leave the EU at Holyrood. Ms Constance said: “The Scottish Government has been clear there can be no regression in the rights, freedoms, social protection and equality currently secured by EU law.”