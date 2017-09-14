Brave island teen loses 13 year battle with brain tumour

A brave teenager who suffered from a brain tumour from the age of three and captured the hearts of her island community has died.

Ciara Allan, from Islay, passed away on Monday after a long fight against a tumour which led her to have eight brain operations and four rounds of chemotherapy.

The 16-year-old was one of a small number of Scots who received NHS funding to travel overseas five-years ago for proton therapy – a form of radiotherapy that allows tight focusing on a tumour.

Islanders on Islay raised thousands for Ciara over the years and a Facebook page was set up to raise funds for intensive proton therapy in Oklahoma.

Tributes poured into the Facebook page after her parents Robert and Lloret posted the sad news on the appeal page.

The statement read: “Sadly today we lost our brave little girl.

“Despite her amazing courage, coupled with the most infectious smile and overwhelming personality our dearest Ciara lost her long running battle with her horrible illness.

“No words can express how we are all feeling this evening, our home seems completely empty without her.

“As a family we would all like to thank each and every one of you that gave Ciara your support and encouragement over her 13-year-battle.

“One thing this journey has taught us is that thankfully there are still far more good people in this world than there are bad.

“Tonight she sleeps in a better place free of pain and illness but forever in our hearts.”

Ciara suffered a stroke due to a brain haemorrhage aged just three – test carried out revealed she had a benign tumour growing around a main artery which meant the tumour could not be removed completely. Although it was originally benign, cancerous cells were discovered during an operation in 2010.

However, a massive brain bleed last year left her fighting for survival and once again paralysed on her left side.

She said at the time: “I’ve just got to keep fighting. This stupid tumour is still here, but that’s something I’ve just got to deal with.”

Ciara, had helped launch a £200,000 appeal for new hospital equipment with The Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity last November to help fund a pioneering endoscope which would allow surgeons to view the brain more clearly and pioneer treatment for hundreds of young people across Scotland.