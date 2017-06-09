Boris Johnson’s odds of being next PM are slashed

Bookmakers have slashed the odds of Boris Johnson being the next prime minister.

With Theresa May’s election gamble backfiring, calls are growing for her to step down

The Foreign Secretary’s odds of being the next prime minister have been slashed from 66/1 to 5/1.

He retained his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

“It is early to comment on the events unfolding tonight in this General Election,” he said in his victory speech.

“But one this is absolutely clear, I think to all of us who have been elected as MPs tonight across our fantastic country, that is we have got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns.”