Boost for Angus Robertson as Greens will not stand against him

In the first signs of ‘progressive alliance’ the Green party has confirmed it will not field a candidate against nationalist Moray MP Angus Robertson.

The decision will be a boost to the Deputy Leader of the SNP, whose seat is one of the Tories key targets for the general election.

It means he will not face a pro-independence rival in his fight to regain his seat at Westminster.

Local Greens convener James MacKessack-Leitch, who ran in Moray two years ago, confirmed: “At any normal election we would be proud to field a candidate and run a positive campaign, however this is no normal election.

“This election has been called for naked party-political purposes as the Tories attempt to crush Labour in England and Wales.

“This immature behaviour has no relevance in Moray, let along Scotland or Northern Ireland, but will only serve to increase voter apathy and anger at the way politics is conducted in this country, at a time when there are far bigger issues at stake.

“This campaign has the potential to become entirely negative and much of the rhetoric is already toxic, so we will be active in pushing the candidates on a progressive path and to outline positive reasons why we should be casting out votes for them, rather than having to pick the lesser evil.”