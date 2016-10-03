Bin lorry seized in search for RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague

Police investigating the disappearance of an RAF serviceman have seized a bin lorry for examination following analysis of mobile phone data.

Corrie McKeague, 23, who has been missing for more than a week, was last seen in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in the early hours of September 24.

Corrie McKeague. Picture: HeMedia

Analysis of mobile phone data shows his phone moved between Bury St Edmunds and Barton Mills, more than 12 miles (19km) away, on the morning of his disappearance, Suffolk Police said.

Officers do not believe Mr McKeague was in the lorry, but have said his phone may have been lost or discarded and police are carrying out searches along the vehicle’s route.

Data analysis shows the phone was in Bury St Edmunds early on Saturday September 24 and then moved to the Barton Mills area.

It did not move after that and has not been used since, police said, and it has not yet been found.

The timings of the phone’s movement coincide with that of the bin lorry which is known to have travelled between the locations at the time and so the truck has been seized for examination, police said.

Police said the load weighed less than 33lb (15kg), so it is not thought Mr McKeague was with the phone.

However searches are being carried out between Bury and Barton Mills.

Searches by Suffolk Police, RAF personnel, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, and the National Police Air Service helicopter have continued over the weekend, including around the RAF Honington base, and checks were carried out in Bury St Edmunds a week on from his disappearance, but these have not revealed any new information as to his whereabouts.

•

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY