BBC told to spend millions more in Scotland

The BBC has been told to spend millions of pounds more on producing programmes in Scotland.

Ofcom wants the corporation to invest the same, per head, in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, meaning spending north of the border will account for around eight per cent of the broadcaster’s outlay on network programmes.

That means the current budget of around £70 million will increase by several million.

This is an increase from the 7.7 per cent registered by BBC Scotland in its last annual report.

The proposals also mark the first time a minimum network quota has been established for spending in the nations of the UK based on population size.

The regulator said: “We want all parts of the UK to be reflected, and invested in, by the BBC.

“This means the BBC must spend the same on programmes, per head, in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, as well as ensuring that at least half of all programmes shown nationally and produced in the UK are made outside of London.”