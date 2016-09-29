Ban on publishing Kate Middleton hacked pictures

A High Court judge has made an order barring publication of photographs in the wake of allegations that an iCloud account belonging to the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister was hacked.

Mrs Justice Whipple made the order after Pippa Middleton and her fiance, James Matthews, took civil court action against a “person or persons unknown” as a result of pictures allegedly being taken from Miss Middleton’s iCloud account.

Lawyers representing Miss Middleton and Mr Matthews outlined evidence to Mrs Justice Whipple at a High Court hearing in London yesterday. Neither Miss Middleton nor Mr Matthews attended the hearing. Barrister Adam Wolanski, who led their legal team, said Miss Middleton thought there had been a “genuine hack”.

He said there had been a “flagrant” and “criminal” act which had caused Miss Middleton “considerable distress”. Mr Wolanski said newspapers had not published photographs, adding that “Fleet Street” had alerted Miss Middleton to the issue.

He said lawyers had not been able to identify any “defendants” but police were investigating.

Nathan Wyatt, 35, has been released on police bail after being arrested at an address in Northamptonshire late on Saturday on suspicion of an offence under the Computer Misuse Act.