Baby boy is the ‘last Nigel in Britain’

A baby boy is believed to be the “last Nigel in Britain” after experts warned the name was in danger of extinction.

Little Nigel William Lee Ball came into the world on August 27 last year.

The Office for National Statistics has suggested no child in England or Wales was given the name in 2016.

But proud parents Laura Reed and Kieran Ball named their first son Nigel after Kieran’s late dad.

Factory worker Kieran, 24, and Laura, 21, were not put off by the notoriety of former Ukip chief Nigel Farage when naming their son.

The couple were determined to call their son after Kieran’s dad who died of a heart attack in 2008 aged just 38.

They even want their son to call his offspring Nigel to keep the name going.

Kieran said: “We decided to call him Nigel after my dad. He passed away at the age of 38. We called him Nigel to help carry on the name.

“Nigel is such a special name for us. But because he the last baby to be named Nigel in 2016 makes it even more special.”

Peak Nigel occurred in 1963 when 5,529 babies were given the name.

But the name is now so rare there were more babies named Elvis than Nigel last year.

Laura, of Willenhall, West Mids, said her partner was hoping for a boy to carry on the Nigel name.

She said friends messaged her as soon as they story about a lack of Nigels.

Laura added: “We named him Nigel because it is a unique name.

“We don’t anybody else named Nigel.

“Nigel is genuinely such a happy baby. He gets on really well with his big sister and his loves playing with his cousin.”

Olivia was named the most popular baby girls’ name in England and Wales.

Oliver was still the most popular boys’ name.