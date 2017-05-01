Arrest over death of Scottish woman in Benidorm

A Scottish woman who fell to her death from an apartment in Benidorm has been named locally as Kirsty Maxwell.

The woman died on Saturday in the popular tourist area, which is in the south east of Spain.

It is believed she was part of a group of more than 30 women who had travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.

A UK national has been arrested by police in Benidorm in connection with the incident.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Benidorm on April 29. We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British man.”