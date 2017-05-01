Arrest after tourist’s fatal fall from apartment block

A man has been arrested after a Scottish tourist fell to her death from an apartment block in Benidorm.
It has been reported that the incident took place during a hen party.
The woman, reportedly from Scotland, died on Saturday in the popular tourist area, which is in the south east of Spain.
It is believed she was part of a group of more than 30 women who had travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.
A UK national has been arrested by police in Benidorm in connection with the incident.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Benidorm on April 29. We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British man.”
