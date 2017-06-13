Andy Murray among celebrities backing ‘Jo Cox weekend’

Andy Murray has thrown his support behind a weekend-long celebration aimed at celebrating all that we hold in common.

The Great Get Together event, inspired by the late Jo Cox, will mark the first anniversary of the MP’s death.

In her first speech to Parliament, Ms Cox said: “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.”

Friends and family of Ms Cox, who are behind the event, are hoping to organise the ‘biggest neighbourhood celebrations since the Jubilee street parties’.

A message on greatgettogether.org reads: “In celebration of Jo’s belief that we have more in common, we would love you to be part of The Great Get Together weekend.”

The event is already being supported by the British Red Cross, the British Humanist Association, Channel 4, CBI, Tesco, Amnesty International and the RNLI among others.

The late Jo Cox MP. Picture: PA

And a host of celebrities, such as Ed Sheeran, Stephen Fry, Helen Mirren and boxer David Haye, have joined Andy Murray in backing the event in a newly released video.

Galway Girl singer Sheeran said: “The things that unite us as a country are the things that are meant to tear us apart, but they actually make us stronger.”

Winner of the Great British Bake-Off, Nadiya Hussain, added that Brits respect others ‘no matter where they are from’, while acting duo Mirren and Fry said that Brits were united by mutual loves such as pubs, and tea and biscuits.

Murray insisted that a mutual love of James Bond united Britain, adding: “Sean Connery is the best for sure.”

For more information on the Great Get Together, click here.