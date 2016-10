Police have launched an investigation after reports an Aberdeen fan was struck on the head by a missile after Saturday’s match against Celtic.

The 53-year-old woman was pictured clutching a dressing to her bleeding forehead moments after the final whistle sounded at Pittodrie. It is understood she may have been hit by a coin. Fans nearby said the object came from the direction of Celtic supporters.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Football Club said: “There was an incident at the match.”