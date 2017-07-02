80 firefighters tackling fire at London residential block

Eighty firefighters and 12 fire engines are tackling a fire that has broken out at an apartment building in east London.

London Fire Brigade confirmed that crews had been dispatched to the blaze in Bethnal Green, at a building under construction on Mace Street.

A message posted on Twitter said that the ‘roof and fourth floor of the five storey residential block’ were alight.

Pictures on social media appeared to show the building’s roof, which had been fitted with solar panels, had caved in.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.