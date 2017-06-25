1 arrest, 6 hurt after car strikes pedestrians at Eid event

Six people have been injured, including three children, after reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians outside a sports centre in Newcastle.
Witnesses reported seeing a car colliding with a group of people in the car park of the Westgate Sports Centre, where people were said to be gathering for Eid prayers.
Northumbria Police confirmed that a 42-year-old woman had been arrested and enquiries were ongoing, but the incident was not thought to be a terror-related.
The injured were taken to the Royal Victoria infirmary for treatment.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “On Sunday June 25, at approx 9.14am Northumbria Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne.
“Police enquiries are on-going to establish exactly what happened but, at this time, it is not believed to be a terror incident.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene.
“Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman who is currently in police custody.
“Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 277 25/06/2017.”
The North East Ambulance Service confirmed that their air ambulance was on the scene, along with six ambulances and rapid response paramedics.
