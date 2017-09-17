UK terror threat lowered to ‘severe’ after arrests

The UK’s threat level has been lowered from critical to severe after two people were arrested in connection with the terror attack on Parsons Green.

• READ MORE: Parsons Green: Second bomb suspect arrested by police

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said police had made “good progress” in the investigation as she announced the country had been removed from the highest terror alert.

Ms Rudd said: “Following the attack in Parsons Green last Friday the police have made good progress with what is an ongoing operation.

“The joint terrorist analysis centre, which reviews the threat level that the UK is under, has decided to lower that level from critical to severe.

“Severe still means that an attack is highly likely so I would urge everybody to continue to be vigilant but not alarmed.”